HVI arrested, P8.9-M shabu, cocaine seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN seized some P8.9 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested a high-value individual (HVI) in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, police said Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., director of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), identified the arrested suspect as alias Moadz, 32, a resident of Baliwasan village.

Fortaleza said Moadz was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, September 16, in a motel room in Putik village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from him were some 1,500 grams of suspected cocaine worth P7.9 million and about 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1 million, along with a bundle of 49 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked bill.

The buy-bust operation was carried out by police operatives backed by military personnel following days of surveillance on the suspect’s illegal activities.

The suspect was detained, and charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

Fortaleza said the suspect was also previously arrested in an anti-drug operation on June 24, 2016. (SunStar Zamboanga)