HVI, ex-militia, yield illegal drugs, loose firearm

AUTHORITIES arrested two individuals, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized illegal drugs and a firearm in a law enforcement operation in Sultan Kudarat, the police said Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, identified the arrested HVI as alias Julie, 35, and Justine, 23, a former militiaman.

Manibog said the two suspects in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant on Friday, July 3, in Kapaya village, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog said seized during the operation were approximately six grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P40,800, a caliber .45 pistol, one magazine, and three live rounds of ammunition.

He commended the operating teams for the successful law enforcement operation.

“We will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs and weapons to keep every community safe in Soccsksargen,” he said.

He said the suspects were detained and will be charged for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)