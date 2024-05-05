HVI suspect nabbed, over P1-M shabu seized in Lanao anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug campaign in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified the arrested HVI suspect only as a certain Diplakay.

The PRO-BAR said Diplakay was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Ilian village, Mulondo, Lanao del Sur on Friday, May 3.

The police said Diplakay tried to escape aboard a motorcycle after sensing he transacted illegal drugs to an undercover policeman but was intercepted and arrested by the other policemen.

The police said seized from the possession of Diplakay were some 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,020,000 and a motorcycle.

Diplakay and the confiscated evidence were placed under the custody of the police in Marawi City in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)