HVI suspect nabbed, P1.3-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and some P1.3 million worth of shabu was seized as authorities remain relentless in combating the proliferation of illegal drugs in Soccsksargen, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Friday, April 12, 2024.

The APC-WM only identified the arrested suspect as a certain Arlene, 27, a resident of Zone 3, Block 9, Fatima village, General Santos City.

It said that based on the report of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Soccsksargen, Arlen was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Banisil Street Extension, Dadiangas West village, General Santos City on Wednesday, April 10.

“The suspect was apprehended after selling a large rectangular sachet containing suspected shabu to an undercover police poseur buyer, utilizing P1,000 in buy-bust funds,” the APC-WM said, quoting a report from PRO-Soccsksargen.

“Following the arrest, subsequent searches led to the seizure of two large rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu,” the APC-WM added.

It said the recovered drug evidence, weighing 200 grams, was worth P1,360,000.

The arrested suspect was taken to Police Station 1 of General Santos City Police Office for proper documentation and disposition.

A case for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspect.

“The apprehension of a High-Value Individual and the seizure of over P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu highlight PRO-Soccsksargen's resolute stance against illegal drugs,” Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, PRO-Soccsksargen director, said in a statement.

“Through concerted efforts with law enforcement, we remain steadfast in our mission to curb drug proliferation and ensure community safety,” Placer added. (SunStar Zamboanga)