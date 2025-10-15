HVI suspect nabbed, P476,000 ‘shabu,’ guns seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs and firearms in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias Farhan, 32, a farmer.

Sua said Farhan was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant on Tuesday, October 14, in Purok 5, Barangay Kakai Renabor, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said seized during the law enforcement operation were some 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000, a caliber .22 pistol, and a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition.

He said Farhan is presently detained at the Tubod Municipal Police Station, while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against him.

Sua commended the operating units for their dedication and teamwork that led to the successful apprehension of the suspect.

“We will continue our relentless campaign against illegal drugs and criminality in Lanao del Norte. This successful operation demonstrates our strong coordination with partner law enforcement agencies and our unwavering commitment to protect our communities,” Sua said. (SunStar Zamboanga)