HVI yields P20.4-M 'shabu' in anti-drug operation

AUTHORITIES arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized some P20.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The arrested suspect was identified as alias Ahmad, 24, a resident of Lower Taway village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Ahmad was arrested in a buy-bust around 12:24 p.m. on Tuesday, along Mayor Jaldon Street in Zone 2 village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said seized from the possession of Ahmad were some three kilos of suspected shabu worth P20,400,000, a bundle of 899 pieces of counterfeit P1,000 used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000, and plastic packs.

He said the buy-bust operation was launched by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) with the support of the Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao (NISG-WM).

He commended the RDEU-9 and NISG-WM operatives for their outstanding work in the successful anti-drug operation, resulting in the confiscation of huge amount of shabu.

“This remarkable achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to combating the proliferation of illegal drugs and protecting our community from their detrimental effects,” he said.

“We remain steadfast in our collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and community partners, working tirelessly to ensure a safer environment for all," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)