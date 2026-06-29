HVT arrested, P13.6-M shabu seized in Maguindanao del Norte

A HIGH-VALUE target (HVT) was arrested while around P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, June 29, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested HVT as alias Dats, 42, a resident of Poblacion village, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

The PDEA-Barmm said Dats was arrested in a buy-bust Sunday, June 28, in Landasan village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Seized from the suspect were two kilos of shabu packed in two Chinese tea bags with numerical marking 888 valued at P13.6 million, a mobile phone, a compact multi-purpose vehicle, a wallet, assorted identification cards, travel documents and a key.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility and charges will be filed against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspect is allegedly engaged in the distribution of illegal drugs across Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and North Cotabato provinces.

The anti-drug operation was carried out with the support of the different police units in Maguindnao del Norte, and intelligence operatives in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)