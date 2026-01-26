HVT arrested, P340,000 shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives have arrested a woman tagged as a high-value target (HVT) and seized P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur.

PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the suspect as alias Mona, 42, a resident of Cabayuan Village, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte.

Mona was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Saturday, January 24, in Sigayan Proper Village, Taraka.

PDEA-BARMM said the seized items included 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, along with buy-bust money used during the transaction.

The arrested HVT is now under the custody of the PDEA-BARMM Jail Facility and will be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was led by PDEA operatives with support from personnel of the Taraka and Mulondo Municipal Police Stations. (SunStar Zamboanga)