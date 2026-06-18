Illegally cut logs of Lawaan seized in Basilan

AUTHORITIES seized illegally cut logs of Lawaan specie in a law enforcement operation at the former haven of the extremist group and now envisioned to be transformed into thriving eco-tourism, agri-farm, and adventure destination in Basilan province, a military official said Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), said the illegally cut logs were seized around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Sampinit complex in Sitio Bohe Lasangen, Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan.

“The (anti-illegal logging) operation was launched following a report from a concerned citizen regarding the hauling of illegally cut logs in the area,” Maghuyop said in his report.

“Upon arrival, the joint operating troops confirmed the presence of illegally cut Lawaan round logs in the area,” he added.

A total of eight logs were properly documented, confiscated, and brought to the headquarters of the 32IB for due process and proper disposition in coordination with concerned government agencies.

Maghuyop said they will continue to support the Provincial Government of Basilan, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and concerned stakeholders in protecting the natural resources of the province.

“Protecting our forests is part of protecting the future of Basilan. The 32IB will continue to support lawful efforts against illegal logging and other activities that threaten the environment, peace, and development of our communities,” he said.

The anti-illegal logging operation was launched together with the operatives of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B and policemen of Sumisip town.

The provincial government of Basilan envisions to transform the Sampinit complex, a mountainous terrain spanning in the tri-boundaries of Sumisip and Maluso towns, and Lamitan City. (SunStar Zamboanga)