Illegally cut logs seized from ex-ASG haven

AUTHORITIES have seized several illegally cut lauan logs in Sampinit Complex, the former bastion of the dreaded Abu Sayyaf Group in Basilan province, the military said Saturday, January 10, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), said the illegally cut lumber was seized Saturday, January 10, in Sitio Sampinit, Mahatalang village, Sumisip.

The Sampinit Complex straddles the tri-boundary of Lamitan City and the towns of Sumisip and Maluso.

The anti-illegal logging operation marked the largest enforcement and environmental protection initiative under the Basilan Provincial Government’s “Sagip Kalikasan” (Save Nature) campaign, aimed at safeguarding the province’s forests and natural resources.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman commended government operatives for their swift action against illegal loggers.

Hataman’s Executive Order No. 19, Series of 2025, launched the Sagip Kalikasan campaign to protect Basilan’s forests, rivers, and coastlines while also creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the owners of the confiscated logs and file appropriate charges against those responsible.

“We warn those continuing to cut and sell trees illegally to stop immediately before they are apprehended and become adversaries in our fight to protect our environment,” Hataman said.

“The livelihood of countless Basileños depends on a protected and healthy natural ecosystem,” he added.

He said the implementation of the Sagip Kalikasan campaign will be strengthened to ensure the long-term preservation of Basilan’s natural resources.

The anti-illegal logging operation was led by the 32IB together with the Sumisip Municipal Police Station and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office–Maluso. (SunStar Zamboanga)