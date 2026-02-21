Illegally cut lumber seized from former ASG haven

ENVIRONMENT authorities seized illegally cut lumber in the former haven of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Basilan province with the support of the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), an official said.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, said personnel of the Maluso Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) seized the lumber Thursday, February 19, in Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan.

The village is part of the Sampinit Complex, which served as a stronghold and refuge for rebels and Abu Sayyaf bandits during the military campaign against them years ago. The Sampinit Complex is located in the tri-boundary of Lamitan City, Sumisip, and Maluso.

Maghuyop said the troops provided security for the Menro personnel during the verification and inspection of reported illegal logging in Mahatalang.

Maghuyop said Menro-Maluso has yet to determine the volume of the confiscated lauan lumber. Lauan wood, often called Philippine Mahogany or Meranti, is a tropical hardwood available in red and white varieties.

Maghuyop said the 32IB secured the forest products at the battalion headquarters pending documentation and legal disposition in accordance with environmental laws.

Commander Maghuyop said the 32IB will continue to support enforcement initiatives to prevent illegal logging and maintain the ecological integrity of Basilan.

Governor Mujiv Hataman issued an executive order last year to protect the forest of the province and the Sampinit Complex. (SunStar Zamboanga)