Improvised bomb explosion topples power post

A CONCRETE post of the Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) was toppled down by an improvised bomb explosion in an east coast village of this city, the police reported Saturday, November 4.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, November 3, in Tumitus village, east of this city.

Lorenzo said that the electric post was toppled down as the explosive was placed and detonated at the foot of the post.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 1 reported that it is believed that the type of explosive that was used was Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) based on the plastic bottle recovered by responding policemen.

The incident plunged to darkness the immediately vicinity of the toppled electric post of Zamcelco.

Lorenzo said the ZCPS1 is conducting an in-depth probed to establish the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)