In-depth probe underway on village chief gun slay

POLICE Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masaudding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, on Saturday, January 13, has ordered to conduct an in-depth probe over the gun slaying of a village chief in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur.

Masaudding emphatically instructed Police Colonel Restituto Pangusban, the recently appointed Zamboanga del Sur police director, to utilize all available resources and strategies to expeditiously resolve the killing of the village chief and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

Moden Cola Abu, village chief of Benuatan, Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, was gunned down around 11 a.m. Friday, January 12, in Purok Camia, Poblacion of the said town.

“I am deeply disturbed by the killing of Hon. Moden Abu, Barangay Chairman of Benuatan, Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur. This incident is a grave violation of the principles of peace, order, and security that we strive to uphold in our region,” Masauding said as the strongly condemned the killing of the village chief.

The Dinas police reported that Abu was shot and killed by unidentified suspects riding a car with no registered plate.

Initial investigation revealed that Abu, who was dead on the spot, was shot with the use of an M-16 rifle based on the recovered empty shells at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the suspect’s vehicle that was abandoned in a coconut farm at Purok 3 in Bubual village, San Pablo, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police learned that the vehicle belonged to a “rent a car” firm.

The police are ascertaining the identities of the people who rented the car as the investigation continues for a speedy solution to the case. (SunStar Zamboanga)