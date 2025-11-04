Inclement weather causes class suspension in Zamboanga City

THE Zamboanga City Government has suspended the conduct of classes on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in all levels, both in private and public schools, due to inclement weather.

Mayor Khymer Olaso suspended the classes as Mindanao, including Zamboanga City, continues to experience light to heavy rains due to the trough of Typhoon Tino, based on the latest advisory from the state weather bureau.

Olaso said the safety of students, teachers, and other school personnel is of paramount concern.

Olaso has advised the residents to stay vigilant and alert, especially those living in low-lying areas and near riverbanks.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, has placed the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on alert and ready to respond in case of emergencies.

Apolinario said the CDRRMO's EOC is monitoring the situation in the different barangays especially in flood prone areas and rivers.

He called on the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs) to assist his office in monitor the situation in their respective communities.

The BDRRMCs have been also advised to immediately undertake measures for the protection of the residents as the need arises.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula immediately provided assistance to 11 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the port of Zamboanga on Tuesday, November 4.

The DSWD-Zambonga Peninsula said passengers were bound for Isabela City, Basilan, when their trip was cancelled due to the effects of Typhoon Tino.

All the affected individuals have been transferred to the Processing Center for Displaced Persons (PCDP) facilities of the DSWD in Mampang village, Zamboanga City, where they were provided with shelter, food, and basic necessities while waiting for the resumption of trips.

Accompanied by DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula personnel, the Port Police provided the transportation of the LSIs from the port to the PCDP facility. (SunStar Zamboanga)