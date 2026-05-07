Indanan, 'Kalis' Brigade conduct 4-day Wasar training

THE local government of Indanan, in partnership with the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade of the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, Philippine Army, concluded its four-day Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) Training with a meaningful closing ceremony on May 1, 2026 that celebrated the dedication, resilience, and newly acquired lifesaving capabilities of its participants.

The ceremony marked the culmination of an intensive training program facilitated by experts from the Philippine Coast Guard, bringing together soldiers, reservists, and community volunteers in a unified effort to strengthen disaster response readiness in coastal and flood-prone areas of Sulu.

A key highlight of the event was the awarding of Certificates of Completion to all participants, recognizing their discipline and commitment in successfully completing the rigorous training.

The graduates demonstrated not only enhanced technical proficiency in water rescue operations but also a strengthened spirit of teamwork and service.

In his message, Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy brigade commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, underscored the vital role of preparedness and collaboration in saving lives during emergencies.

Sakilan commended the trainees for their perseverance and emphasized that their skills are critical assets in addressing the growing risks of flooding and sea surges in vulnerable communities.

He further stressed that effective disaster response goes beyond technical knowledge, highlighting the importance of unity, coordination, and a deep sense of responsibility to serve others.

He encouraged all graduates to continuously refine their skills and remain ready to respond as frontliners in times of crisis.

The successful completion of the WASAR Training reflects the strong partnership between LGU Indanan, the Philippine Army, and local stakeholders in advancing community resilience.

More than a ceremonial conclusion, the event signified the readiness of a new group of trained responders equipped to act swiftly and effectively when disaster strikes.

Through initiatives like this, LGU Indanan and the Kalis Brigade reaffirm their shared commitment to safeguarding lives and building a culture of preparedness across Sulu, ensuring that communities are not only ready to face emergencies but are empowered to overcome them together. (PR)