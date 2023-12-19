Indigenous pupils from ‘ChriSMiles’ of SM City Mindpro

JUST in time for Christmas, SM City Mindpro brings joy and hope to 53 learners of Bihing Tahik Elementary School in Rio Hondo through its program dubbed “ChriSMiles” – a nationwide volunteerism initiative of SM Supermalls to celebrate the season of sharing by giving back to the community kids and youth.

“ChriSMiles is just one of the programs of SM Cares, a simple way of giving back to the community, the underprivileged children of the society to be exact, especially during this season,” SM City Mindpro Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez said in a statement Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

SM employee-volunteers led the gift-giving activity and were entertained by a dance number prepared by the grade 3 pupils of Bihing Tahik Elementary School.

The children received ChriSMiles’ packs, which include school supplies, sanitary kit, and sweet treats. To make the activity more meaningful, volunteers also took a campus tour.

Nationwide, more than 3,000 employees of SM Supermalls brought cheers through various charitable activities during the Christmas season.