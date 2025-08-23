Injured blue-naped parrot rescued in Tawi-Tawi

AN INJURED blue-naped parrot was turned over to the police authorities after being rescued in the forest of Tawi-Tawi, an official said Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Police Major Alrashid Tulawie, Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) chief, said the blue-naped parrot was turned over to them on Friday, August 22, by a concerned resident of Salamat Street, Poblacion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Tulawie said the concerned resident rescued the bird in the forest of Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi, after noticing it was unable to fly due to an injury under its left wing.

The Blue-naped parrot is known to locals in Tawi-Tawi as “kangag.”

The species is listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) Appendix II, considered near threatened, and is also protected under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The rescued bird is in the temporary custody of Tawi-Tawi Marpsta for proper disposition before its turnover to the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy for physical evaluation and eventual release into the wild. (SunStar Zamboanga)