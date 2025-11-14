Ipil installs state-of-the-art security camera system

THE municipality of Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay, has started the installation on Friday, November 14, of its first high-technology security cameras designed to enhance security and surveillance across its bustling commercial district.

Mayor Ramses Troy Olegario said the installation of the security cameras is part of the municipal government’s efforts to strengthen public safety and modernize local governance.

“Security is of utmost priority in Ipil, especially as we continue to grow as a developing municipality and as the center of trade and commerce not only in Zamboanga Sibugay but also in the entire Zamboanga Peninsula,” Olegario said in a statement.

The installation of the first batch of security cameras is focused on the central business district, where foot and vehicle traffic are heaviest. These areas include key intersections, marketplaces, and major thoroughfares.

The state-of-the-art security cameras, worth P3.4 million and recently acquired by the municipal government of Ipil, are equipped with facial recognition, night vision, speed detection, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Olegario said the cameras are also capable of capturing crystal-clear images from as far as 300 meters, continuously recording still images to aid law enforcement and emergency response teams in monitoring real-time activity.

“By investing in a modern CCTV system, we’re ensuring that our residents, visitors, and investors can feel safer and more confident in our community,” Olegario said.

The municipal government of Ipil plans to expand security camera coverage across the entire municipality next year, with additional funding to be allocated through the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)