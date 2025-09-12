Irrigation project to benefit 8 of 25 villages in Sibugay

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is set to implement an irrigation project that will benefit rice farmers in eight of the 25 villages of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The NIA-Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office (ZSIMO) has started groundwork for the pre-feasibility study of the proposed Lipacan River–Malangas National Irrigation Project (NIP).

According to NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula, the project will provide irrigation to 1,200 hectares of farmland across the villages of Catituan, Payag, La Dicha, Camanga, Candiis, Basakbawang, Mabini, and Malungon.

“These areas have been identified as prime irrigable lands for rice and high-value crops, ensuring greater agricultural productivity for Malangas farmers,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Friday, September 12.

To support the pre-feasibility phase, NIA-ZSIMO has rolled out coordination meetings, stakeholder consultations, and an agro-economic survey starting last week.

The activities involve the municipal government of Malangas, village officials, technicians from the Municipal Agriculture Office led by Troadio Magallanes, and community representatives.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the participation of stakeholders ensures that data gathering is accurate, inclusive, and transparent, laying a strong foundation for project planning and implementation.

Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) efforts are also being conducted to keep stakeholders informed and engaged throughout the process. (SunStar Zamboanga)