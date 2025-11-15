Irrigators undergo mental health awareness seminar

MEMBERS of two irrigators associations in Zamboanga City have undergone a one-day seminar on mental health awareness, strengthening the mental well-being of its members, an official of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said.

Nurlinda Amil, acting administrative officer of NIA-Zambasulta regional sub-office, said those who participated in the seminar held Thursday, November 13, were the Dumalon Irrigators Association (IA) and Macaja IA.

She said the seminar aimed to strengthen mental well-being, raise awareness of mental health challenges, and encourage farmers to take proactive steps in maintaining emotional balance at work, at home, and in their communities.

Amil, who facilitated the seminar, discussed practical topics such as stress management, building emotional resilience, recognizing early signs of mental strain, and the importance of seeking help when needed.

She also emphasized how positive thinking and strong support systems, especially among family members and fellow farmers, play a crucial role in maintaining good mental health.

Amil said the seminar provided a safe and supportive space for reflection, allowing IA members to better understand the connection between mental well-being and productive farm work.

Institutional Development Officers Femie Jhay Maatubang and Janica Montejar-Basilio helped Amil facilitate the seminar. (SunStar Zamboanga)