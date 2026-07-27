Isabela City allots P19.7-M to renovate, upgrade school facilities

The City Government of Isabela has allocated some P19.7 million to renovate and upgrade facilities in 21 schools, an official said Monday, July 27, 2026.

Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman of Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province, said the renovation and upgrading of school facilities is aimed at strengthening the education sector and improving the learning environment for the youth.

“As part of the School Infrastructure Repair Program, facilities in 21 schools across the city are being renovated and upgraded to ensure safer, well-maintained, and comfortable learning spaces for students and teachers,” Hataman said in a statement.

Renovation and upgrading works are ongoing in five of the 21 schools.

The schools are Makiri Elementary School, Isabela Central Elementary Pilot School, Lampinigan National High School, Basilan National High School, and Isabela City National High School.

Hataman said the projects include ceiling renovation and installation, infrastructure repairs and repainting, repairs of comfort rooms and building gutters, and construction of a new multi-purpose facility to serve as an additional facility for the school's various activities and programs.

Hataman said the City Government demonstrates its concern for every student and teacher, working towards a safer, well-maintained, and better learning environment through continued investment in educational infrastructure. (SunStar Zamboanga)