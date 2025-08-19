Isabela City builds organic compost facility

THE City Government of Isabela in Basilan province has formally handed over the Organic Compost Facility under Project Zero: Zero Waste, Zero Chemicals, Zero Hunger to the women of Barangay Kaumpurnah Zone 2.

The site of the facility, which was turned over on Monday, August 18, 2025, was formerly a dumpsite of Kaumpurnah Elementary School, which is now a knowledge center for those who want to learn about organic farming.

The Isabela City Information Office (CIO) said the facility, which is worth P586,666.66 and funded under the Gender and Development (GAD) Program, is being implemented by the General Services Office (CGSO).

The main beneficiaries of the project are women and mothers of students at Kaumpurnah Elementary School, who are expected to be partners in maintaining the facility and implementing proper waste management in their respective homes.

The beneficiaries pledged to maintain the facility and ensure that it benefits more residents.

Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman has emphasized the importance of collective action and having a vision for the community.

"The most important thing about what is happening in Isabela City is that we have dreams, we have things we want to do, and many people are helping each other to make it happen," Hataman said.

She added that the project is important to give waste a destination, promote zero hunger, and find a solution to the waste problem.

The facility aims to convert biodegradable waste into organic fertilizer to help reduce waste, restore soil nutrients, and promote sustainable food production.

The turnover of the facility was witnessed by CIO and GAD Focal Mendry-Ann Lim, Community Affairs Associate Anna Sahibil, Isabela East District 2 Public School District Supervisor Rachel Oliveros and Kaumpurnah Elementary School Principal Rasheeva Atara. (SunStar Zamboanga)