Isabela City conducts sign-language training

THE City Government of Isabela, through its City Social Welfare and Development Office, conducted a comprehensive two-day Basic Filipino Sign Language Training for selected employees of the local government unit.

The Isabela City Information Office said Friday, October 18, 2024, the training was conducted from Thursday, October 17, until Friday, October 18, in collaboration with the City Human Resource Management Office and the City Persons with Disability Affairs Office.

The information office said the training aimed to promote inclusivity and equip local government employees with essential communication skills for interacting with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The first day of the training focused on the basics, while on the second day, a more in-depth workshops, practical exercises, and interactive icebreakers.

Seasoned Special Needs Education (SNED) teacher Rex Paul Tagud from Isabela East Central Elementary School, who facilitated the training, introduced the participants to the fundamentals of Filipino Sign Language.

Special Education teachers Shaima Injal, Roaine Tungal, and Marie Antonette Pamaran, along with volunteer teachers Ferdauza Abdurahman and Soraya Tungal, led these activities to reinforce the skills learned.

The Isabela City Information Office said the training concluded with a practical examination to assess the participants' newly acquired skills.

It was followed by an awarding ceremony where certificates and tokens of appreciation were presented to recognize their efforts and dedication of the participants in completing the course. (SunStar Zamboanga)