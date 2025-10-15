Isabela City honors 4 local artists

THE City Government of Isabela has formally honored on Wednesday, October 15, four local artists who have dedicated their lives to preserve and advance the traditional arts and crafts of the city.

They were honored through the Habi Awards, formally known as the HAPIsabela Award for Builders of Isabela de Basilan, a program granted by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) under its Competitive Grant Program.

Habi is a localized Gawad sa Malilikha ng Bayan (Gamaba) award by the local government unit of Isabela that celebrates the remarkable contributions of the local cultural masters, traditional artists, and artisans who continue to keep the spirit of Isabela’s heritage alive.

The awardees are: Datu Halun Asakil, 70, master blacksmith; Viniya Padjaran, 69, traditional Bajau chanter; Tumahid Saimani, 80, net maker; and, Araja Abdulkalim, 69, mat weaver.

“Through their artistry and dedication, they preserve and pass on the rich tapestry of our city’s tangible and intangible cultural treasures,” Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman said.

The number one objective of Habi Awards is to honor and recognize cultural bearers, master artisans, and heritage buildings who have dedicated their lives to preserving and advancing traditional arts and crafts.

Asakil, a resident of Eastside village, is a revered master blacksmith and one of the last remaining keepers of the Southern Philippines’ ancient blade-making tradition. He began learning the art of mettalurgy at the age of 10.

For nearly 55 year, Padjaran has devoted her life to performing the traditional Bajau chants-lugu, that embody the community’s stories, values, and cultural wisdom.

A resident of Tampalan, Malamawi Island, Padjaran is regarded as a respected cultural bearer, often sharing her gift during community gatherings and important events such as wedding, funeral rites, and other traditional ceremonies.

Saimani, also a resident of Tampalan, Malamawi Island, is regarded as one of the finest net makers in the Bajau community.

With over 60 years of dedicated practice, Saimani’s hands have meticulously crafted fishing nets that have sustained countless families and supported the livelihood of local fishermen.

Abdulkalim is a proud Sama Bajau mat weaver from Tampalan, Malamawi Island. She began her journey in mat weaving at just 12 years old. For 55 years, she has dedicated her life to mastering the art of creating tepo (mat) with intricate and meaningful patterns.

Each mat she weaves is more than a functional piece, it is a story of her people’s heritage, resilience, and creativity, carefully preserved through every design.

Arriana Jupakkal, Isabela City Tourism Operations Officer, said in an interview that the four awardees were among the nominees to the Habi Awards from Isabela’s 45 villages.

Each received P20,000 cash prize, Plaque of Recognition, and Gold-plated Medallion.

The awardees of Gawad Habi shall also be entitled to the following privileges: Regular Monthly Medical Check-up; Being featured on the different social media platforms of the City; Showcasing of arts and crafts at the Enterprise Shops of Isabela City; and, Official invitations to special events of the city government.

From among the Gawad Habi awardees, the City of Isabela, shall nominate and prepare for possible endorsement to the Gamaba Awards of the NCCA.

The Board of Judges of the Habi Awards include the city mayor, city tourism officer, Indigenous Person Mandatory Representative, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples representative, NCCA representative, Chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Culture and Arts, Civil Society Organization representative, representatives from the Christian and Muslim Group, and representatives from Indigenous and Local Communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)