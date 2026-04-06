Isabela City hosts for the first time ZPRAA 2026

OVER 5,000 delegates are seeing action in the 22nd Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) meet, which is being held for the first time ever in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The ZPRAA reeled off Monday, April 6, 2026, with colorful parade that started at 4 p.m. and participated by contingents from across Zamboanga Peninsula.

A fluvial parade preceded the activity that commenced at 2 p.m. along the Malamawi Channel, also participated by all the contingents.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman said they have tapped all resources, including manpower, to oversee the construction and improvement of the needed sports facilities in hosting the ZPRAA 2026.

"Upon assessment, doon natin nakita na kaya natin, kaya ng Isabela City

mag-host ng ZPRA," Hataman said in a press conference.

"Based on the recommendations of the technical officials, we did all the necessary renovations and constructions," she added, citing the major construction they did is the standard-sized swimming pool.

She said they have also improved the schools that will serve as billeting areas of the seven athletic delegations.

The participating athletic delegations are from: Zamboanga del Sur; Isabela City; Sulu; Zamboanga del Norte, Dipolog, and Dapitan (ZANDIDAA); Zamboanga City; Pagadian City; and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Dr. Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde, Department of Education (DepEd)-Zamboanga Peninsula assistant regional director, said there are over 5,000 delegates in this year's ZPRAA.

Elejorde said the largest contingent is Zamboanga City with 1,086 delegates and second is Zamboanga del Sur with 953.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said the hosting of this year's ZPRAA is a big boost to the image of Isabela City in particular, and Basilan province, in general.

Governor Hataman said the hosting of ZPRAA is also a big boost to the local economy and tourism.

"The hosting of ZPRAA is a big win for us. Kahit mag-champion pa yong iba, kami ngayon pa lang, panalo na kami," the governor said during the press conference.

The ZPRAA 2026, which is anchored on the theme "Championing Unity and Peace Through Sports," ends on Saturday, April 11. (SunStar Zamboanga)