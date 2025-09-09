Isabela City, Marang-Marang women shine at Philippine Tourism Awards

ISABELA City once again proved its rising prominence in tourism after winning two grand trophies at the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) on September 8, 2025, led by the Department of Tourism.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco personally conferred the recognitions to Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, who accepted them on behalf of the city.

The city brought home: A Tourism Industry Community-Based Organization Award through the Marang-Marang Women's Association (MMWA), and Living Cultures Destination (Pamana Award) for heritage preservation. It was also a finalist in the Eco-Tourism Destination Award.

"These victories are not just about tourism but about people, dignity, and culture," Hataman said.

For City Tourism Officer Claudio Ramos II, the awards validate Isabela's authentic storytelling: "It really unleashes the real stories of who we are-stories we believe the world should know about us: our food, movement, shores, attractions, and above all, our warmth as Isabele os, as Filipinos."

The story of the Marang-Marang Women is at the heart of this triumph. Since 2019, under the leadership of Mayra Abbas, the women have been capacitated and guided by the City Tourism Office. Their journey proves that while government can open doors, it is the community's embrace that ensures success. The MMWA's rise is the success of every Isabele a-empowered by synergy between grassroots action and government support.

The association's achievements already include the Best Culinary Heritage Product or Experience for Travelers at the 2024 Global Culinary Travel Awards and the Asean Community-Based Tourism Award 2025, a milestone that made them the first in Zamboanga Peninsula and the sole awardee from Mindanao.

This synergy has also propelled the city's tourism growth. From only 20,000-50,000 visitors in 2018, Isabela City recorded 1.42 million tourists between 2019 and 2024, proving how people-centered tourism can drive inclusive development, open livelihoods, and restore pride of place.

The recognitions are not just trophies -- they are symbols of partnership. They show that when communities embrace opportunities and governments invest in people, real transformation happens. (PR)