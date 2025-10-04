Isabela City shines in 26th Atop-DOT Pearl awards

ISABELA City once again shone on the national stage as the City Government of Isabela, under the leadership of Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and through the City Tourism Office headed by City Tourism Officer Claudio Ramos II, earned multiple distinctions at the 26th National Convention of the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines–Department of Tourism (Atop-DOT) Pearl Awards.

The city proudly garnered the Grand Winner Award for Best Community-Based Tourism Organization with its entry, the Bajau Women’s Weaver Association of Tampalan (Bawwat), conferred on October 2 in Baguio City.

Present to receive the award were Tourism Operations Officer II and Culture and Arts Division Head Arriana Jupakkal, Tourism Operations Division Head Hazel Tan, and Culture and Arts Associate Joevan Kali.

This recognition underscores the artistry and perseverance of the Bajau women weavers in preserving the tradition of mat weaving while transforming it into a sustainable livelihood. BAWWAT stands as a symbol of empowerment, cultural pride, and inclusive tourism in Isabela City.

In addition, Isabela City also received the following distinctions: 1st Runner-Up – Best Tourism Souvenir (non-food): Tepo/Banig; 1st Runner-Up – Best Tourism Promotions (Brochure): Layag Isabela; 1st Runner-Up – Best Tourism Practice: Marang Marang Women’s Association; and 1st Runner-Up – Best Tourism-Oriented LGU: City Government of Isabela.

Since her assumption of office, Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman has championed sustainable tourism as one of the pillars of her administration, ensuring that culture, heritage, and community empowerment remain at the heart of Isabela City’s development agenda. (PR)