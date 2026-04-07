Isabela City swimmer harvests 2 gold medals in ZPRAA 2026

THE contingent of Isabela City in the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Meet harvested two gold medals on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, courtesy of an elementary student, a swimmer.

Muslimin Andami, claimed two gold medals, one in the 400-meter freestyle and another in the 100-meter breaststroke swimming event for elementary boys, according to the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Isabela City.

“He walked away from the Binuangan City Government Aquatic Center on April 7, 2026, with two gold medals,” DepEd Schools Division of Isabela City said in a statement.

Andami’s coach, Mojeer Ladjaanang, admitted he hadn't seen the double coming, “not quite like this, not all at once.”

Ladjaanang was candid about the struggles he faced during the training of the swimmers from Isabela City.

“Yung struggle ko talaga during the training ay yung pagdala sa kanila, paano ko sila dadalhin sa training venue,” DepEd Schools Division Isabela City quoted Ladjaanang as saying.

“But so far, above all, smooth sailing naman,” Ladjaanang added, citing his plans beyond the swimming competition is to keep coaching, not just to win, but to build.

He believed Isabela City has more athletes, including those in the swimming event, waiting to be found.

The 22nd ZPRAA is being held for the first time in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Dr. Ma. Laarni Villanueva, OIC-Isabela City Division of Schools superintendent, said during the opening of the athletic competition late Monday, April 6, that as a host, “It is both an honor and a profound privilege for Isabela City to welcome everyone to this year’s ZPRAA 2026.”

Villanueva even clearly recalled the bittersweet memories when they narrowly missed the bid to host the 2025 ZPRAA.

“This milestone is not just about hosting. It is about creating history and making memories that will inspire generations to come,” she said during the opening program of ZPRAA 2026.

She said that Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman whose vision and support had been instrumental in making the city this year’s host.

In her welcome address, Hataman reflected on the journey of Isabela City, from a once-overlooked locality to a confident and steadily progressing city capable of hosting a major athletic event.

Hataman described the ZPRAA 2026 hosting as a dream once deemed impossible, now realized through unity, determination, and collective effort.

The ZPRAA 2026 is anchored on the theme "Championing Unity and Peace Through Sports." (SunStar Zamboanga)