Isabela City to attract investors with the operation of eBOSS

ISABELA City is expected to attract more investors after the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) recently recognized the city as full compliance with the requirements under the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) law by establishing and operating an electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS).

EBOSS is a single portal for the renewal and application of business permits jointly implemented by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, and ARTA.

Isabela City, which received its Certificate of Commendation from ARTA on August 16, 2024, is the 51st local government unit in the country to successfully establish and operate eBOSS that is expected to reduce bureaucratic red tape and improve business processes.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman said they expect to attract investors as the recognition from ARTA will send a message to businessmen and investors from other places that “we are ready to do business easily”.

Hataman said that the eBOSS allows business owners to handle permit application entirely online, removing the need for physical visits to government offices.

“This enhancement is particularly beneficial for those located outside the city center, making the process more accessible and convenient,” Hataman said.

She said that they foresee a growth in local business, particularly the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with eBOSS in place aside from attracting investors from other places.

The lady mayor said that there are 1,748 registered business establishments in Isabela City as of this month of August and 90 percent are MSMEs.

“This eBOSS will be of big help to MSMEs because these are the business with not capacities to hire accountant. Sila yong stay put lang sa tindahan,” Hataman said.

She said the Business Permits and Licensing Office recently introduced the eBOSS as part of the continued commitment to innovation. (SunStar Zamboanga)