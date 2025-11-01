Isabela City village gets P8.3-M infra projects

THE City Government of Isabela in Basilan province has unveiled some P8.3 million worth of infrastructure projects in Lukbuton village on Friday, October 31, reaffirming the city’s commitment to sustainable progress and community development.

Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman said the projects include a new village hall worth P4.1 million implemented under the City’s 20-percent development fund.

“It stands as a modern and accessible hub for governance and public service delivery—a tangible symbol of the City Government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots institutions,” Hataman said in a statement.

The other two projects are a solar streetlight project worth P3.7 million and a solar power installation at the covered court worth P519,826.

Hataman said the solar streetlight project ensures better road visibility and safety for motorists and pedestrians, particularly at night, while also contributing to the city’s transition toward renewable energy.

The solar power installation at the covered court provides a reliable and eco-friendly energy source that supports community gatherings, sports events, and public activities.

Senator Robinhood Padilla joined Hataman, City Government officials, and Lukbuton Village Chairperson Sarahaida Tiplani in officially handing over the newly completed projects to the people of the village.

Hataman said the event reflected the city’s continuing dedication to inclusive growth and improving the quality of life in local communities through responsive and sustainable infrastructure programs. (SunStar Zamboanga)