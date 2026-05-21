Isabela police arrest 5th most wanted person linked to gun slay

LAWMEN have arrested the fifth most wanted person linked to the gun slay of an employee of Isabela City Government in a law enforcement operation, the police said Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilfredo Palamos Jr., Isabela City police chief, identified the arrested most wanted person as Joel Abella alias Jow, 49, a resident of Lanote village.

Palamos said Abella was arrested by the tracker and intelligence team of Isabela City Police Station at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in Sunrise village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Palamos said Abella, listed as top most wanted person at the municipal level, has standing warrants of arrest for the crimes of murder and frustrated murder.

The arrest of Abella stemmed from relentless investigative efforts, witness accounts, intelligence gathering, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage analysis that tracked the suspect's movements before and after the shooting incident.

Carliecel Nuena, a utility of Isabela City Mayor's Office-Records Division, was on her way to report for work when shot and killed Wednesday, May 20, in Sunrise village, Isabela City.

Palamos said initial investigation indicated that Abella is allegedly linked to previous shooting incidents involving relatives of Nuena's family several days earlier.

On May 14, Karen Resurreccion, 48, a relative of Nuena and also an employee of Isabela City government, was killed while her husband, Nelson, 50, was wounded in a gun attack in Lanote village, Isabela City.

The couple was board a motorcycle on the way home when an unidentified gunman shot them.

On May 10, another relative, Gilbert Toldeo, was shot and killed in Lanote village after he fetched home a friend aboard a motorcycle.

Palamos said they are now exploring a possible family-related conflict as one of the motives behind the incidents.

Abella is currently detained at the Isabela City Police Station while further investigation and legal proceedings continue.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman welcomed the development and emphasized the need for unity and vigilance in restoring peace and security in the city.

"This arrest is a significant step in our continuing effort to bring justice to the victims and their families. We commend our law enforcement agencies for their swift action and dedication," Hataman said in a statement.

"We assure our people that the city government will continue working closely with all security sectors to ensure the safety of every resident of Isabela City," she added.

Meanwhile, Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said that authorities will remain relentless in running after individuals responsible for violence and criminal acts.

"Peace and order remain our top priority. We will not allow fear and violence to prevail in our communities," the governor said in a statement.

He commended the security forces for their immediate action and called on the public to continue cooperating with authorities they pursue justice and maintain peace across Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)