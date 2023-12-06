Japan consul assures to support Westmincon in sustaining peace

CONSUL General Ishikawa Yoshihisa of Japan has assured of his commitment to support the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) in sustaining peace and order in Mindanao.

Yoshihisa made the assurance during his visit to the Westmincom headquarters at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Calarian, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The Westmincom said in a statement that the purpose of Yoshihisa’s visit was to discuss the security situation in Western Mindanao.

Yoshihisa was received by Colonel Lambert Jonathan Gesolgon, inspector general of Westmincom, and the Unified Command Staff at the Laong Laan Hall of the command.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Davao was established to serve all the Japanese people staying in the Mindanao region.

It also does its utmost to promote Japan-Mindanao economic relations, cultural, educational, and human exchanges, as well as introduce the charms of Japan.

Yoshihisa was the third foreign dignitary and military official to visit Westmincom during the week.

The first was Major General Major General Matthew Trollinger, commander of Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) of the United States, who visited Westmincom headquarters on Sunday, December 3.

The second was Hae Kyong Yu, Australian ambassador to the Philippines. She visited Westmincom headquarters on Monday, December 4.

Trollinger and Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, discussed best practices to ensure success in the conduct of territorial defense operations in the southern part of the Philippines.

Yu reiterated the Australian government’s promise to extend assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, particularly the Westmincom, in the fight against terrorism. (SunStar Zamboanga)