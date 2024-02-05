Jeep crashes on a tree, 14 hurt

FOURTEEN passengers were injured while the driver was unscathed in a vehicular accident in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Monday, February 5, 2024.

The local police said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 4, in front of Camp General Eduardo Batalla along R.T. Lim Boulevard in Zone 1 village, Zamboanga City.

The local police said that the victims were composed of 19 females and four males, the youngest among them is a two-year-old girl and the oldest is a 47-year-old man.

The police said the victims were aboard a passenger jeep driven by Ronie Tibar, 56, that crashed on an acacia tree while on the way to the city proper coming from Ayala village, this city.

Further investigation showed Tibar lost control of the steering wheel and crashed on the acacia tree after the vehicle’s right-side bolt joint was detached while overtaking another vehicle.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Tibar was unscathed during the accident. (SunStar Zamboanga)