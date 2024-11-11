Joint BOC-police net P2.2-M smuggled sugar

FOUR persons were arrested while an estimated P2.2 million worth of smuggled sugar were seized in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, November 11, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the four arrested persons include a 48-year-old driver, a 44-year-old alternate driver, and two truck men aged 43 and 49.

Masauding said they were arrested by joint police and Bureau of Customs (BOC) operatives around 3:40 a.m. Monday, November 11, at a private shipyard in Barangay Cawit, 13.35 kilometers west of Zamboanga City proper.

Masauding said seized from the truck were some 900 sacks of sugar of 50 kilos with an estimated worth of P2,250,000.

He said additional sacks bearing the same brand were found stacked nearby, further confirming the illicit cargo.

He said the BOC-Port of Zamboanga is in the process of completing the inventory of the seized goods, which include the two 10-wheeler wing van trucks used in transporting the illegal sugar.

He said the suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10611 (Food Safety Act of 2013) and Republic Act 10845 (Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016).

He said further investigations will also be conducted to identify the owner of the smuggled goods, who will also be held accountable.

“This operation highlights the continued commitment of the Bureau of Customs, in close coordination with local law enforcement, to combat illegal trade and safeguard the public from unsafe and illicit products,” Masauding said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)