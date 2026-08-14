Jolo declared as gun-responsible and peace-centered community

JOLO marked another significant milestone in Sulu’s continuing journey toward lasting peace as the municipality was formally declared a Gun-Responsible and Peace-Centered Community, with a functional rido resolution mechanism and Stable Internal Peace and Security.

The declaration on Thursday, August 13, 2026, was spearheaded by the Local Government Unit of Jolo and the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, through the 35th Infantry Battalion, with the strong support of the Provincial Government of Sulu and other peace and security stakeholders.

Jolo Mayor Edsir Tan emphasized that the milestone reflects the collective commitment of the people of Jolo to responsible firearm practices, peaceful conflict resolution, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of hard-earned peace gains.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan PA, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, underscored that lasting peace is built through unity among government, security forces, traditional institutions, and communities.

He stressed that responsible communities and effective mechanisms for resolving conflicts are essential to sustaining peace.

More than a declaration, the milestone represents a renewed commitment to safeguard Jolo’s peace, strengthen community resilience, and create a secure environment where governance, development, and the people can continue to thrive. (PR)