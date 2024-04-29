Jolo police seize illegally-cut lumbers

AUTHORITIES have seized illegally cut forest products in its intensified campaign against illegal logging in the province of Sulu, the police said Monday, April 29, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the illegally cut lumber was seized around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, along the road at Sitio Lagundi in Tulay village, Jolo, Sulu.

The policemen were conducting mobile patrol when they spotted a pile of several pieces of lumbers of different types at the side of the road.

“Upon verification, it was discovered that it was left unattended by an unknown individual who is nowhere to be found,” the PRO-BAR said.

A total of 75 pieces of different kinds of lumbers with more or less 2,500 board feet amounting to a total value of P87,500 was recovered in the area, the police said.

The recovered illegally cut lumbers were brought to Jolo Municipal Police Station and subsequently turned over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Sulu for proper disposition.

The Jolo police are conducting further investigation for possible identification of the suspects and for filing of appropriate charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)