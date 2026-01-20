Jolo port office undergo P6.5-M rehab

A MAJOR infrastructure upgrade for the Jolo Port Management Authority (JPMA) is underway with P6.5 million allocation from the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), an official said Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Nurmina Wallace, JPMA manager, said the project is funded through the 2024 Transitional Development and Impact Fund (TDIF) of Lawyer Nabil Tan, Bangsamoro Parliament deputy speaker.

Tan led the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, January 16, alongside officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and Mayor Edsir Tan of Jolo, Sulu.

Wallace said the project include the expansion of the conference room, which has long been limited in size, as well as enhancements to the overall interior design and workspace environment.

“The improvements are expected to create a more comfortable and functional setting for meetings and daily operations,” Wallace said.

She said the upgraded facilities will support smoother coordination, better administrative efficiency, and improved service delivery for port users and stakeholders.

She added the project reflects the Barmm’s continued investment in public infrastructure, reinforcing Jolo Port’s role as a key gateway for trade, mobility, and economic activity in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)