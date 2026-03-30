Jolo strengthens ties with 'Alakdan' Division, 'Kalis' Brigade

MILITARY and local government leaders of Jolo, Sulu have reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustaining stability and strengthening community-centered efforts in the province.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment during courtesy visit of Jolo Mayor Edsir Tan to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the headquarters of the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division (11ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11ID and JTF-Orion, together with Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde), warmly welcomed Tan during the courtesy visit on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

During the meeting, the three leaders also discussed ongoing programs taking place in Jolo, in particular, and Sulu, in general.

Tan shared that it was his first visit to the 11ID headquarters, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to personally observe the operational environment.

Tan noted that the visit further deepened his understanding of the military's vital role in maintaining peace and order in the province of Sulu.

Pe a and Cabasan conveyed their gratitude for the Jolo Municipal Government's continued support, emphasizing that strong civil-military relations remain essential in sustaining the gains of peace initiatives in the region.

The courtesy visit highlighted the enduring partnership and strong collaboration among the 11ID, the 1103Bde, and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Jolo in advancing peace, security, and development initiatives in the municipality.

The courtesy visit also underscores the sustained cooperation among the 1103Bde, 11ID, and local leadership, reinforcing a unified approach toward a more peaceful and progressive Sulu.

Meanwhile, the 1103Bde held a peace and security consultation complemented by multiple community-centered peace initiatives in Sawaki village, Indanan, Sulu, demonstrating a more holistic approach to peacebuilding.

Sawaki Village Chairperson Ridzna Awadi warmly welcomed Cabasan during the security consultation on Thursday, March 26.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, Deputy Commander of the 1103Bde, and Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongansan, commander of the 100th Infantry Battalion, accompanied Cabasan during the activity.

The 1103Bde said the consultation served as a vital platform for strengthening collaboration between the military and local stakeholders, addressing peace and order concerns, and aligning efforts to sustain stability and development in the community.

Residents were given the opportunity to voice their concerns and actively participate in shaping solutions tailored to their needs, according to the 1103Bde.

Beyond dialogue, the 1103Bde reinforced its peacebuilding campaign by fostering deeper community engagement through open consultation and meaningful exchanges with residents.

"Peace is strongest when it is embraced by the community. Through continuous dialogue and active participation, we are building not just security, but a future grounded in trust and cooperation," Cabasan said in a statement.

Awadi expressed her sincere appreciation for the Brigade's continued engagement, noting that such dialogues strengthen mutual understanding and reinforce a sense of security among residents.

She reaffirmed the village's commitment to working closely with government forces in advancing peace and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)