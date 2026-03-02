Jordanian linked to 2025 Sydney terror attack suspects’ arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES arrested a Jordanian national linked to suspects in the December 2025 Sydney terrorist attack during a joint operation in Zamboanga del Sur on Monday, March 2, the military said.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) identified the suspect as Odeh, 65. Security forces apprehended him at his business establishment in Pagadian City, the capital of the province.

The 1ID said Odeh violated the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 by overstaying and engaging in business without a proper permit.

The operation followed a security review by the 1ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan.

Information from partner security channels indicated that Odeh’s business records connected him to individuals suspected in the December 14, 2025, terrorist attack near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. That incident targeted a Jewish community celebration and resulted in multiple casualties.

Philippine security agencies identified Odeh as a person of interest, prompting coordination with the National Government to review his status.

The 1ID said initial investigations have not established Odeh's direct involvement in terrorist activity. However, authorities said coordination with international partners continues to assess potential security concerns.

Travel records show that between 2014 and 2025, Odeh traveled frequently among Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Malaysia.

The 1ID said Odeh obtained a Temporary Residence Visa in 2023 which expired in March 2025.

Immigration records show he remained in the country for approximately 12 months beyond his visa expiration.

Personnel of the Bureau of Immigration and the police led the operation with support from the 102nd Infantry Brigade, the 53rd Infantry Battalion, and intelligence units of the 1ID and JTF-Zampelan. (SunStar Zamboanga)