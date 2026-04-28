JPST members receive recognition, awards

MEDALS were awarded to members of the Joint Peace and Security Team (JPST) in recognition for their exemplary service in sustaining peace and stability in Basilan province.

The 1101st Infantry Brigade hosted the Awarding of Medals Ceremony on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Camp Luis Biel II, highlighting the exemplary service of the soldiers and police, who are members of the JPST.

The awarding ceremony served as the culminating activity of key peace engagements in Basilan, including the Joint Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Roll-Out on Ceasefire Protocols.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, conferred the Bronze Cross Medal, Gawad sa Kaunlaran Medal, and Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Operation (DRRO) Medal to members of the Philippine Army contingent of the JPST for acts of merit, development support initiatives, and humanitarian service.

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, conferred the Medalya ng Papuri, Medalya ng Ugnayang Pampulisya, and Medalya ng Pagtulong sa Nasalanta to the Philippine National Police contingent of the JPST.

In his message, Sales emphasized that the JPST symbolizes unity and transformation, where former lines of conflict have evolved into lines of coordination and cooperation.

"Our Joint Peace and Security Teams embody the spirit of normalization. Through coordinated patrols and adherence to ceasefire protocols, they prevent misunderstandings and strengthen trust among stakeholders," Sales said.

The awarding ceremony gathered key leaders from the military, police, Government of the Philippines (GPH) peace mechanisms, Moro Isamic Liberation Front representatives, and local government officials, including Major General Patricio Ruben Amata, chairman of the Government of the Philippines Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (GPH-CCCH) and Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, Police Colonel Jemuel Siason of GPH-Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (GPH-AHJAG), and representatives of the Basilan provincial government.

Earlier Monday, April 27, the Joint IEC Roll-Out on Ceasefire Protocols reinforced proper coordination mechanisms between government forces and MILF counterparts, further strengthening the gains of the peace process in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)