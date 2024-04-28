JTF-Orion conducts maritime training exercise

THE Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion conducted a Joint Maritime Security Training Exercise (JMSTX) to enhance competency and strengthen camaraderie among the troops under its operational control.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon, assistant chief of staff for education and training of the 11th Infantry Division, said the JMSTX was conducted last week in Bonbon village, Patikul, Sulu.

Baylon said the JMSTX was participated by the troops of the 6th Special Forces Battalion (6SFBn) and 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (15CMOBn) aside from the JFT-Orion troopers.

During the training, they utilized military assets for internal and external security defense and to respond to different scenarios, according to Baylon.

“This exercise will not only hone the capabilities of our troops but will also prepare us in ensuring security of our coastal communities against Maritime threats. It will maintain our territorial integrity through Maritime security patrols,” Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, JTF-Orion commander, said in a statement.

Patrimonio said the JFT-Orion will continue to sustain lasting peace and security in the provinces of Sulu and Basilan.

“With the continuous collaboration and support of our local government agencies, we can assure that we will remain committed to serving the people and securing the land,” Patrimonio added.

The JMSTX was graced by Lieutenant Colonel Roldan Mira, 6SFBn commander, 1st Lieutenant Mark Pabiana, 15CMOBn operations officer, medical team of Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital, United States Marine Forces Special Operation Command, and other military personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)