JTF-Orion ready for election security duty

THE Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion assured that its troops are prepared to render security duty in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in the upcoming midterm elections.

Brigadier General Leonardo Peña, JTF-Orion and 11th Infantry Division commander, made the assurance to Lawyer Erwin George Garcia, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson, when the Comelec conducted voters' demo of Automated Counting Machine (ACM) on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center, Sumadja Hall, Capitol Site, Patikul, Sulu.

Peña, who emphasized the importance of the ACM demo, said they will continue to enhance preparations in terms of security and maintenance of law and order for the upcoming elections.

He said they will deploy units under JTF-Orion to ensure a safe and secure election and to maintain order and protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Residents of Sulu and other areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will also vote for members of the parliament aside from voting local and national officials in the 2025 midterm polls.

The election for the members of parliament in 2025 will be the first since the inauguration of BARMM on March 29, 2019, replacing the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The Comelec demonstrated the operationalization of the ACM to ensure its serviceability, assuring that each and every component is functioning appropriately.

“Ang ACM natin ay stand alone machine. Ito ay may tranparency server kung saan direktang ipinapadala ang resulta. Ibig sabihin alam na nito ang resulta bago pa maidala ng board of canvassers sa municipal hall (Our ACM is a stand alone machine. It has a transparency server where the result is sent directly. That means it already knows the result before the board of canvassers bring it to the municipal hall),” Garcia said.

The highlight of the event was the conduct of Special Registration Anywhere Program of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members in Indanan, Sulu to practice and exercise their right to vote.

Garcia also urged other MNLF members to take the opportunity to participate and to register in the said election. (SunStar Zamboanga)