JTF-Poseidon readies for 2025 mid-term, 1st Barmm polls

PERSONNEL of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon have undergone a four-day Tabletop Exercise and Contingency Planning Workshop in preparation for mid-term and first parliamentary elections in 2025 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said on Sunday, July 21, that the four-day workshop facilitated by the Staff Officers from the Western Mindanao Command culminated on Saturday, July 20.

The 4CRG said the four-day extensive and comprehensive planning workshop was held at the 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) headquarters in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi with Brigadier General Nestor Narag, Jr. PN(M), 2MBde commander as the keynote speaker.

The 4CRG said that Narag, emphasized in his remarks the importance of readiness and collaboration among the armed forces to maintain peace and security during the election period.

Narag lauded the participants for their dedication and thorough preparations, highlighting that their efforts are crucial in safeguarding the democratic process in selecting legitimate national and local officials.

The workshop that was participated by personnel from various units under JTF-Poseidon marked the culmination of a series of exercises and planning sessions aimed at ensuring a safe, orderly, and peaceful election in 2025.

“The success of this exercise is a testament to our unwavering commitment to upholding peace and security. Our collective efforts and preparedness will ensure that the upcoming elections will be conducted smoothly and without incidents,” Narag said.

The 4CRG said the activity involved strategic planning sessions, focusing on various potential challenges and threats that might arise during the election period. (SunStar Zamboanga)