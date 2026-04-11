JTF-Zampelan troops replace 1st Marine Rifle Battalion in Zamboanga City

THE Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan has formally assumed operational responsibility over Zamboanga City, effective Friday, April 10, 2026.

This came after the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has deployed the 1st Marine Rifle Battalion from Zamboanga City to the northern part of the country.

The 1st Marine Rifle Battalion was formally relieved by a battalion-sized Philippine Army contingent reinforced with K9, Explosive Ordnance Demolition, armor and sea patrol assets under the 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde).

“This unit is composed predominantly of seasoned veterans from operations in Basilan, as well as the 2013 Zamboanga Siege and the 2017 Marawi Siege,” the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said in a statement.

“Their extensive combat experience and demonstrated resilience significantly enhance the operational capability of the task force, reinforcing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to vigilance, readiness, and the continued security of Zamboanga City,” the 1ID added.

Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) deputy commander for external defense operations, spearheaded the turnover ceremony Friday, April 10, between the 1st Marine Rifle Battalion and the Army contingent.

The ceremony highlighted the readiness of JTF- Zampelan to confront evolving security challenges and to strengthen coordination with local government units, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders.

“Deployment is the ultimate test of a soldier’s resolve. It calls us to leave the comfort of our homes and the company of our families in answer to a higher calling—the protection of the Filipino people,” Annani said during the ceremony.

The 1ID said the operational command is entrusted to Brigadier General Samuel Yunque, 102Bde commander, himself a veteran of the Zamboanga Siege and a decorated war hero of the Marawi liberation.

The 1ID said the leadership of Yunque reflects both seasoned experience and enduring inspiration, ensuring that the JTF-Zampelan remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard Zamboanga City and its residents.

The city government of Zamboanga led by Mayor Khymer Olaso warmly welcomed the Philippine Army contingent upon their arrival in the city.

In his message, Olaso emphasized the importance of a unified security approach and commended JTF-Zampelan for its leadership in fostering cooperation among stakeholders.

Olaso likewise expressed gratitude to the 1st Marine Rifle Battalion and affirmed that the success of the city’s security initiatives rests on strong partnerships and shared responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)