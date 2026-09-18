Kabasalan famers group receive rice harvester

AN ASSOCIATION of rice farmers in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay has received a rice harvester, boosting their farming and livelihood activities, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said Friday, September 18, 2026.

DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said the recipients of the machinery are members of the Calapan, Buayan, and Concepcion (Cabuco), belonging to the Department of Social Welfare and Development Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (DSWD-SLPA).

The association received the farm machinery on Thursday, September 17, from the DSWD. Cabuco is a DAR-assisted Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (ARBO).

DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said the assistance is aimed at helping the organization strengthen its capacity and sustain its livelihood activities.

DAR is also assisting Cabuco in its transition from an association into a formal cooperative, which could open access to more government interventions, partnerships and livelihood support, subject to program requirements.

“For its members, this can mean more avenues to strengthen their livelihood and farming activities,” DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The turnover of the machinery was witnessed by the different officials of DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay. (SunStar Zamboanga)