‘Kalis’ Bde, NIA explore potential water sources in Sulu town

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA), in coordination with the Army’s 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde), explored potential water sources in Timpook village, Patikul, Sulu.

The activity, held on Wednesday, January 14, was led by Engineer Robert Berni Rada II and his team from NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula, together with Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of 1103Bde, and the Kalis Brigade officers.

“The joint visitation aimed to assess potential water sources and identify viable projects to support sustainable water supply and agricultural development in the area,” the 1103Bde said in a statement Thursday, January 15.

Alfaidar Akam, Timpook village chief, warmly welcomed the joint group of NIA and 1103Bde officials and personnel during the visitation.

Akam expressed gratitude to the visiting officials and partners for prioritizing initiatives that will contribute to the development and improved quality of life of his constituents. He emphasized the importance of reliable water systems in advancing livelihood, food security, and overall community resilience.

Cabasan highlighted the Philippine Army’s commitment to peace-building and development support through inter-agency collaboration, underscoring that security and development go hand in hand.

Rada likewise reaffirmed NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula’s dedication to providing technical expertise and support for water resource development tailored to the needs of local communities.

Prior to the visitation in Timpook, Patikul, Rada and his team paid a courtesy visit to Cabasan at the Kalis Brigade headquarters in Bud Bayog, Talipao, Sulu.

The visit highlighted strong civil-military cooperation aimed at supporting peace, development, and sustainability initiatives in the area.

During the engagement, Cabasan and Rada led productive discussions on ongoing and upcoming water source projects within the 1103Bde area, including an ongoing initiative in Samak village, Talipao, and planned installations in Timpook village, Patikul, and other villages.

Rada said the projects are intended to improve water accessibility, support agricultural productivity, and enhance the overall quality of life of local communities.

Cabasan expressed the Brigade’s full support for NIA’s development programs, emphasizing that reliable water resources are vital to long-term stability, livelihood, and peace-building efforts in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)