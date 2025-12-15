'Kalis' Brigade cements legacy as 4th consecutive time overall best unit of 11ID

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde) has once again demonstrated its operational excellence and people-centered service after being named the "Over-All Best Brigade" for the fourth consecutive time during the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division's "Best of the Best" Competition for Calendar Year 2025, an official said Monday, December 15, 2025.

The competition is in line with the 7th Founding Anniversary Celebration of the 11ID on December 10.

The 1103Bde, under the leadership of Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, also secured the prestigious major awards for Best in Operations and Best in Civil-Military Operations, widely recognized as the two most important awards any military unit can receive, further solidifying its reputation as a model of excellence despite being the youngest brigade in the province of Sulu.

Though the youngest brigade in Sulu, the unit proved its resilience, adaptability and capability by overcoming significant challenges such as the relocation of its headquarters and lack of essential facilities in its new station in Talipao, Sulu, that strained its logistics and administrative functions throughout the year.

Cabasan said these constraints did not diminish its effectiveness; instead, they strengthened its systems, sharpened leadership, and reinforced a culture of adaptability, proving that true performance is defined by character, cohesion, and unwavering commitment to mission.

Cabasan said this historic four in a row stands as a powerful testament to the discipline, dedication, fighting spirit, teamwork and proficiency of the Kalis troopers and all its battalions -- the 35th, 41st and 100th Infantry Battalions.

He said their professionalism and unity consistently elevated operational standards, safeguarded communities, and sustained peace and stability across their area of responsibility.

He said their excellence is more than a record of achievements; it is a legacy of honor, courage, and selfless service to the Filipino people.

"To the Officers, Enlisted Personnel, and the gallant Battalions of the Kalis Brigade, this victory belongs to every one of you. You have proven that excellence is earned through sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering duty," Cabasan said in his message, citing that their dedication in operations and sincere service to our communities had set a standard others aspire to reach.

He said he is deeply proud of their courage, resilience, and loyalty.

"Let this achievement remind you that our mission is greater than medals, it is about protecting lives, preserving peace, and serving our nation with honor. Stand proud, stay humble, and continue to move forward as one Kalis family. The best is yet to come," he added.

The 1103Bde reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operational superiority, strengthening community partnerships, and upholding the highest standards of military professionalism.

Cabasan said they are poised to further elevate its performance, expand its impact, and remain a steadfast pillar of peace, security, and development in Sulu and beyond, determined not only to defend its victories but to set even higher standards of excellence in the coming year.

The awarding ceremony was graced by Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11ID, and Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan. (SunStar Zamboanga)