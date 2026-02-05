'Kalis' brigade conducts DRRM orientation in Jolo

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde), in partnership with the Municipal Government of Jolo, Sulu, has conducted a Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Orientation Course on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The conduct of the orientation course is part of the continued effort to enhance disaster preparedness and response at the local level.

The 1103Bde said the participants included municipal and village officials, DRRM officers, first responders, and representatives from concerned agencies.

The activity, conducted in collaboration with the Office of Civil Defense-9 (OCD-9), is specifically designed for members of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LDRRM) Council, aiming to strengthen their understanding of disaster risk reduction principles, preparedness planning, and coordinated response mechanisms.

The 1103Bde said that during the orientation, resource speakers from OCD-9 provided lectures on the legal framework of DRRM, roles and responsibilities of the LDRRM Council, hazard identification, risk assessment, and the importance of inter-agency coordination.

"Emphasis was placed on aligning local DRRM initiatives with national policies and ensuring an effective, community-based approach to disaster preparedness," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The Kalis brigade said the conduct of the DRRM course underscored the importance of proactive disaster preparedness, particularly for local government leaders and frontline stakeholders who play a critical role before, during, and after emergencies.

The 1103Bde highlighted that the DRRM orientation serves as a foundational component of the broader capacity-building program, which will be followed by a three-Day Basic Incident Command System (ICS) Training Level 1.

The brigade said the integrated approach aims to ensure that local stakeholders are not only prepared in principle but are also capable of operating within a standardized command and coordination structure during emergencies.

The initiative is part of the 1103Bde's sustained effort to cover all municipalities within its Area of Responsibility, building on similar trainings conducted last year in four municipalities.

"With Jolo as the starting point for this year's activities, we seek to ensure comprehensive disaster readiness across the province (of Sulu)," the 1103Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)