‘Kalis’ brigade facilitates rido settlement in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade has successfully facilitated a rido settlement between the feuding groups of two villages in two towns in Sulu, the military said Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The settlement ceremony was held Monday, April 6, at the headquarters of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) in Bud Bayug, Samak village, Talipao, Sulu, marking a pivotal moment in resolving a long-standing conflict and restoring harmony between the two communities.

The 1103Bde described the successful rido settlement as another significant breakthrough for the peace program in the province of Sulu.

The 1103Bde did not identify the protagonists except to say the first group involved in the rido is from Lower Taus village, Talipao, and the second is from Ajid village of the adjacent town of Indanan.

The 1103Bde said the milestone event was made possible through strong collaboration with the Local Government Units (LGUs) of Indanan and Talipao, partner security forces, the Sulu Ulama, and Tumikang Sama-Sama, a civil society organization that played a vital role in fostering dialogue, trust, and community engagement throughout the peace process.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, highlighted the importance of collective action in achieving meaningful and lasting peace.

“This is more than a settlement, it is a powerful reminder that peace is achievable when all sectors of society come together with sincerity and purpose,” Cabasan said in a statement.

“The unity demonstrated by our LGUs, security forces, religious leaders, and civil society partners like Tumikang Sama-Sama proves that even the most deeply rooted conflicts can be resolved,” Cabasan added.

He said the successful settlement underscored the Philippine Army’s continued commitment to peacebuilding efforts, particularly in addressing local conflicts through inclusive, culturally sensitive, and community-driven approaches.

He said that with the support of stakeholders and peace advocates, the 1103Bde reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining peace and strengthening partnerships to ensure stability, security, and development across Sulu.

He added that the collaboration among government, security sectors, religious leaders, and civil society stands as a compelling example of how unity can transform conflict into an opportunity for lasting peace. (SunStar Zamboanga)