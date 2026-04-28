'Kalis' brigade fetes 4 newly promoted troops

IN A powerful display of pride, discipline, and commitment to service, the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade, under the 11th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, conducted its Monday, April 27, 2026, flag raising ceremony highlighted by the donning of ranks to its four newly promoted enlisted personnel at the headquarters in Bud Bayug, Barangay Samak, Talipao, Sulu.

Set against the backdrop of unwavering service in the province, the ceremony underscored the brigade's steadfast dedication to excellence and mission readiness. Soldiers stood in formation as the Philippine flag was raised, symbolizing unity, patriotism, and the enduring responsibility of safeguarding peace in their area of operations.

The highlight of the event is the donning of ranks, marked a defining moment in the careers of the newly promoted enlisted personnel. Each insignia pinned represented not only advancement in rank, but also the trust, sacrifice, and hard-earned achievements of soldiers who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to duty.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander, personally conferred the new ranks, reinforcing the significance of leadership, accountability, and the vital role each soldier plays in the Brigade's mission.

The moment was both solemn and celebratory, reflecting the honor and responsibility that come with higher rank.

In his message, Cabasan challenged the four newly promoted personnel to rise to the demands of leadership, uphold the highest standards of military service, and inspire their fellow soldiers through example.

He said promotion is not merely recognition-but a call to greater purpose, discipline, and service to the Filipino people.

The four personnel were promoted from Private First Class to the rank of Corporal.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade remains resolute in its commitment to operational excellence, internal security, and the development of professional, mission-ready soldiers who embody the core values of the Philippine Army. (PR)